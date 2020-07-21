St. Louis Pandemic Task Force sees 41 new COVID admissions to area hospitals

ST. LOUIS – For the first time since May, more than 40 COVID patients have been admitted to St. Louis area hospitals in a single day.

The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force reported 41 hospital admissions for Saturday, July 18.

Dr. Alexander Garza, Incident Commander for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said this is a sign that the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the community, which can affect the more vulnerable population.

“We don’t want to get back to where we were in April when we were concerned about the availability of hospital beds and ventilators,” Garza said.

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force

The rolling seven-day average of hospital admissions is up to 36. There is a two-day data lag in that reporting.

The task force said the number of confirmed COVID positive patients in local ICUs went from 58 on Monday to 55 today. The number of patients on ventilators also decreased – from 31 yesterday to 29 Tuesday.