St. Louis Public Library & Department of Health hosting free COVID vaccine clinics

St. Louis Public Library is partnering with the St. Louis Department of Health to host two free vaccination clinics at area libraries.

They will provide free Pfizer vaccines for first, second and booster doses for those 12 and older. No appointments are necessary and walk-in are welcome.

The first clinic will be at Carpenter Library, at 3309 South Grand Boulevard Monday from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The second clinic will be Thursday February 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Divoll Library, 4234 North Grand Boulevard.

Through a partnership with Quantum Laboratories and Loving Care Home Health Services, COVID-19 testing will be available at Walnut Park Library each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 12 – 5 p.m.

The testing will be provided free of charge. Walnut Park Library is located at 5760 West Florissant Ave.

Appointments for testing can be made in advance by calling 314-489-5552, but walk-ins are welcome.

Missouri health officials said between January 1 -January 16, more than 58,701 doses were administered. They said that averages about 3,669 new vaccines given a day for the first two weeks.

During the first 16 days of January, Missouri’s dashboard shows the state administered a total of 241,820 first, second, and booster doses. Out of all those vaccinations, 24% of them were initial doses.