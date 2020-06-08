St. Louis receives 200,000 COVID-19 testing kits, free tests now available

ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis expects a surge in COVID-19 testing, which Mayor Lyda Krewson calls a game-changer in the city’s fight against coronavirus.

A long-awaited shipment of more than 200,000 test kits has arrived.

After months of fighting just to get the kits, St. Louis has now become a statewide leader in testing, Krewson said. She posted photos of the kits being unloaded from a flatbed trailer.

“I think there are a lot of people who just want to know, ‘Do I have this?’ Now they can find out,” Krewson said.

Joseph Smith of St. Louis is one of those people. After months of being refused tests, he was tested Monday. He had no symptoms. He simply wanted peace of mind.

“I just want to be tested so I can make sure my family is going to OK,” he said.

With the mass shipment of testing kits now arriving, free, “no symptom” testing is available at nine federally qualified health centers serving the city of St. Louis, Krewson said.

That includes three CareSTL Health locations. They are testing about five times more people now than when they started in April: up from about 200-a-week to 1,000.

“That’s a huge game changer for our community,” said CareSTL Health CEO Angela Clabon. “It’s a great relief for us to be able to see that truck load of kits come in. All we need to worry about now is to actually get the test and don’t worry about the rest of it. That’s a great relief for me.”

Great relief in a city with nearly 2,000 confirmed cases and nearly 130 deaths since the

Pandemic hit the United States, trailing only St. Louis County in the state of Missouri but also where regional COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 279, Monday down from a high of 757 on April 20 and the lowest number since March.

“That’s clear we are going in the right direction. I’m not declaring any victory. COVID is still a very serious, contagious virus that is out there,” Krewson said.

The surge in testing should help keep us from letting our guard down.