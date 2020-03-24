St. Louis Red Cross employee dies of coronavirus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An employee at the St. Louis Red Cross has died due to COVID-19 and a second employee is receiving treatment for the virus. A third employee has been presumed positive but has not yet been tested.

The three employees all worked at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center on Lindell Boulevard. All staffers were notified Saturday when the first employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Only essential staff have been at the building since March 23.

Both the employee who died and the other confirmed positive case worked on the same floor but in different areas. The person who passed away had close contact with another employee. That individual is in self-quarantine for 14 days and has not shown any symptoms.