St. Louis region COVID-19 deaths still growing as we approach projected peak this weekend

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 still having a major impact in some areas of the St. Louis region as we approach the projected peak this weekend, but other counties aren’t seeing additional cases.

At least 13 more coronavirus deaths are being reported in the St. Louis area in the latest case counts. Missouri has surpassed 6,000 total cases and Illinois marked another sad milestone.

Missouri officials report more than 6,100 total cases. There have been at least 237 deaths statewide. Illinois has eclipsed 35,100 cases and is approaching 1,600 deaths. The state added more than two thousand cases yesterday, that’s the largest single-day increase in cases in Illinois since the outbreak started.

St. Louis county still reports 672 people have recovered from COVID-19. That number is unchanged from Wednesday. 399 people have recovered in our other counties that keep the figure.