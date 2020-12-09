St. Louis region prepares to receive COVID vaccine shipments

ST. LOUIS – Details are emerging about how the St. Louis region is preparing to receive COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

At a scheduled COVID-19 briefing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to lay out how the county will store the vaccines. This comes as a critical meeting on the Pfizer vaccine is set for Thursday involving the Food and Drug Administration.

Page’s spokesperson Doug Moore said the county has acquired three ultra-cold stand up freezers to hold vaccine doses including the Pfizer vaccine which has to be stored at extremely cold temperatures. Moore says the freezers will hold about 76,000 doses. Moore also said the county is finalizing a deal with a local company for two additional freezers that will be loaned to the county and used as back-ups.

The City of St. Louis has also secured freezers for vaccine doses. Jacob Long, the spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said the city has acquired between four and six super ultra-cold storage units that can hold the Pfizer vaccine. He said the city will likely keep one of the freezers then divvy up the others to its various health partners. Long said the city expects to receive its first vaccine shipment seven to ten days after a vaccine is approved.

Krewson said the St. Louis region is expected to get around 150,000 vaccine doses later this month, 50,000 from Pfizer and 100,000 from Moderna. Long said the city will follow CDC guidelines for who gets the vaccine first.

Moore said while healthcare workers and long-term care residents in the county could be getting vaccines by the end of this month, widespread vaccinations will take several months.

