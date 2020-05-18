St. Louis regional leaders warn Phase I reopening is gradual, does not signify end of virus

ST. LOUIS – After weeks of being under stay at home orders, both the city and county of St. Louis will roll out phase one of their reopening plans.

As the city and county gear up to allow businesses to reopen, both the city’s mayor and the county executive stressed that this is something the area must ease, into and it doesn’t mean this virus has gone anywhere.

Monday, May 18th certain businesses will finally be able to reopen their doors.

“We have to remind everyone that this is a slow, cautious, gradual, and partial reopening,” said County Executive, Sam Page.

Across the St. Louis region, there will be a new way of life as there is a return to normalcy. City and county leaders point out that safety precautions must still be taken while entering phase one.

“What we do in the community and the choices we make help us decide what they will face in the hospital systems,” said Page.

For the first phase, there are detailed guidelines. The “Phase I reopening standards and guidance” document encourages people to continue social distancing, good hygiene, and washing hands.

“We will be watching those hospitalization numbers…especially hospital admissions,” said Page.

Working closely with the health departments and the pandemic task force, regional leaders will monitor progress to plan for phase two.

Places that will not open in phase one include large venues, sports stadiums, gyms, and casinos.

Page also says they are working toward resources to build up small businesses including a relief grant program and an economic rescue team.

“The decisions we make as individuals will determine the success we have as a community moving into the summer,” said Page.

The specifics of phase I in St.Louis city and county can be found here.