Pandemic task-force leader gets first shots in COVID-19 vaccine trial

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dr. Alex Garza with the regional pandemic task-force is taking place in a COVID-19 vaccine study. He was chosen at random by the team at Saint Louis University to take part in the double-blind trial.

Researchers gave him his first shot today. He does not know if he received a vaccine or a placebo.

Dr. Garza is hoping others will participate in the trial. Saint Louis University is looking for more volunteers. The study requires 30,000 participants.

Researchers are asking people who may be in high risk groups to take part in the vaccine trial. They need more people from the African-American and Hispanic-American communities.

Moderna’s COVID-19 phase 3 clinical vaccine trial is looking for 30,000 participants across the country. Saint Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development is looking for local adults above the age of 18 who have no known history of infection from the virus.

People enrolled in the study will be assigned to randomly receive the mRNA-1273 vaccine or a placebo. They will be given in two injections, 28 days apart.

To learn more about participating in the COVID-19 vaccine trial at Saint Louis University, please visit vaccine.slu.edu and complete the questionnaire or call 314-977-6333 or 1-866-410-6333.