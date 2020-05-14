St. Louis restaurants hoping to increase outdoor seating because of social distancing

ST. LOUIS – Local restaurants are preparing for a dramatic decrease in customers dining inside due to social distancing when they reopen. A St. Louis alderman may have found a way for restaurants to increase the number of customers at tables at the same time.

When restaurants get the greenlight to reopen next week, social distancing means fewer customers will be dining in. Not every business has the floor space to meet social distancing guidelines and still make a profit. The solution may be to allow them to seat customers outside.

Lemya Sidki, owner of Yemanja Brasil, also owns a lot across the street from her restaurant. She would like to set up tables and chairs there to serve customers, with plenty of room for social distancing.

“I can’t operate at 25 percent capacity. So, I think, yes, if we are able to put tables outside…I mean, whatever is necessary to make people feel safe and be able to dine,” she said.

However, such a move requires going through a bureaucratic process that includes permits fees.

Businesses say Alderman Jack Coatar is working on a plan to eliminate fees to seat customers on sidewalks. Streets or nearby space they have permission to use. Some restaurants like Charlie Gitto’s downtown have been closed since mid-March they hope to start carry-out service next week and open their dining area in June.

“You want to give people a peace of mind of being safe, feeling that the dining experience is not taken away from, you know, being in a cubicle of glass or acrylic,” said Louis Vangel, general manager of Charlie Gitto’s downtown. “People want to try to get back to normal as much as they can. I think if you allow people to do outside seating and it works for them that’s a great option.”

Fox 2 reached out to Alderman Coatar to learn more about his proposal but we have not heard back from him. Restaurant owners say they hope to hear more about the plan next week.