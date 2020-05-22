St. Louis scientists studying why healthy people get COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis is one of more than 30 genome sequencing hubs worldwide taking part in a study to look at the DNA of young, healthy adults and children who develop severe cases of COVID-19.

These are people who have no underlying medical problem. Researchers will also study people who never become infected despite repeated exposure to the coronavirus. The goal is to find how their immune system reacts and develop therapeutic strategies for the illness.

Dr. Megan Cooper is leading the study. The associate professor of pediatrics says scientists across the globe are gathering information at lightning speed. She expects to have the results in months rather than years.