ST. LOUIS – Sunday brings the spring equinox, and hope springs eternal in the St Louis Region Friday as the latest COVID hospitalization numbers confirm the collapse of the omicron-variant surge.

The St Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released the latest tallies on area hospitalizations Friday, and the region is in good shape as the first day of spring, consistent warmer temperatures, and outside activities are just around the corner.

The latest numbers include the lowest COVID-positive hospitalizations—118 people—since late June 2021. The hospital census is a far cry from its record levels set just two months ago, with COVID hospitalizations topping 1,400 patients. Only two children remain hospitalized. That stat is down from 64 children receiving care in early January. The rolling average of admissions has now fallen to an average of 24 people per day. This has signaled that area hospitals are finally breathing a sigh of relief.

Included in Friday’s numbers were the latest in ICU patients (24 people) and patients on ventilator care (15 patients). Only 165 people have been admitted over the past 7 days. At the height of the surge in January, that number was 1,489 over 7 days.