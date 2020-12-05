St. Louis task force reports slight drop in new COVID-19 hospital admissions heading into the weekend

ST. LOUIS – Heading into the weekend, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has reported some new highs and lows when it comes to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some good news is that the number of people discharged from the hospital was larger than the number of new admissions, there’s a small drop in hospitalizations and ICU patients, and the city of St. Louis was recognized for the lowest transmission rates in the last two months.

Now, the bad news. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has reported 896 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That’s double what it was at the beginning of November.

The three largest healthcare systems in the region have now started to taking adult patients at area children’s hospitals to help with overcrowding.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has temporarily reopened a morgue with a capacity for 50 bodies.

“We don’t need it right now and we hope we never need it,” Krewson said. “Please don’t let your guard down.”

All this comes as the CDC says there should be indoor universal mask wearing when people are not at home.