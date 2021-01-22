St. Louis to receive 3,900 doses of COVID vaccine; officials in talks for mass vaccination site



ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Health Director Dr. Fred Echols says the city will receive 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week.

They will go to many health care workers and first responders who are still waiting to be vaccinated. These are medical providers who aren’t affiliated with hospitals, as well as EMS staff and first responders included in the first tier.

State officials informed Dr. Echols Thursday afternoon that the Missouri National Guard will help the city will future vaccinations. He is in preliminary talks with a couple of large venues as he plans for a mass vaccination site.

Dr. Echols doesn’t want to give out a time frame until more details are firmed up.

Part of the complications for administering the vaccine on a large scale involves the shelf life of the vaccine.

It has to be used within six hours when not stored in extremely cold conditions, so time constraints can really be problematic if planning isn’t perfect ahead of time.