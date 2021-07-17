St. Louis VA COVID-19 WALK-IN vaccination event Saturday, July 17

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a COVID-19 vaccination event being held Saturday by the VA St. Louis Health Care System.

The event is on Saturday, July 17 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Barracks VA Medical Center, for adolescents, age 12-17, related to or a caregiver of a Veteran.

The clinic is free and no appointment is required. Adolescents must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This includes Adolescents related to or caregivers of Guard and Reserves (currently serving or retired), 8e/8g category Veterans, and Veterans.

Veterans, to include 8e/8g category Veterans, Guard and Reserves (retired or still serving), caregivers, and spouses, may also receive their COVID-19 vaccine at this clinic. Close to 44,000 area Veterans and VA staff have already received the vaccine.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/VAStLouis.com or @vastlouis on Instagram.