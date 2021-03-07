St. Louis VA holding mass vaccination clinics for veterans

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Sunday morning, the VA St. Louis Health Care System is administering Covid-19 vaccinations for veterans at three locations on both sides of the river.

“So we get a weekly allotment of vaccines,” says Kara Townsend, Chief of Pharmacy St. Louis VA Medical Center. “The plan is we use that during the week. We got 1,300 Moderna vaccines this week so we’re doing three clinics with the 1300 Moderna doses this weekend.”

Both Saturday and Sunday veterans who had called and scheduled an appointment are getting the Moderna vaccine at the St. Louis County VA clinic on Parker road, the St. Clair County VA clinic in Shiloh, Illinois and the St. Charles County VA Clinic in O’Fallon, Missouri.

“Yesterday when we had vaccines that were available because somebody no showed or couldn’t make it, we called those people and said can you get here,” says Pam Becker Weilitz, Associate Chief Nurse Primary Care VA. “They were almost racing here they were so excited. One lady was almost in tears so excited she got called.”

“Next weekend we will have a Moderna site here and Pfizer at the Grand Hall on Choteau,” says Townsend.

By 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the parking lot was filled at this North County location for veterans 50 years old and above.

“So even after you get your first dose you need to remember to still mask up,” says Townsend, “Still do the hand hygiene and really you don’t get the immune effect until two weeks after the second dose.”

“Don’t stop doing your hand hygiene, don’t lose that mask,” says Becker Weilitz. “Be sure and safe. And even after you’ve had your second vaccine continue to do all that stuff until we figure things out, because we don’t have all the answers yet.”

Veterans must have a scheduled appointment, no walk in appointments were permitted.

The vaccine is free of charge and veterans interested in getting vaccinated should send an email to stlcovidvetvaccine@va.gov with your name and phone number, no other private information. The VA vaccine scheduling office will call to screen and schedule an appointment.

For one army veteran, Sunday’s early appointment to get his covid-19 shot was worth it.

“It’s effortless,” says Angelo Jennings. “If you really stop to think about it, black America, if you don’t want to take the shot for yourself do it for your loved ones. Do it for your wife, or husband or children. You Grandchildren, your neighbors, your society. It’s going to be essential that we all get this shot.”

The VA St. Louis Health Care System is continuing those vaccinations next weekend also two other locations in St. Clair County and St. Charles County Missouri, as well as the location on Choteau the Grand Hall VA Health Clinic in the city.