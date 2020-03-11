St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dogtown expected to continue despite coronavirus concerns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dogtown will be happening despite other cancellations because of coronavirus concerns. The Ancient Order of Hibernians’ says that they are concerned about public health and will continue to monitor the situation.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians have reached out to St. Louis city leaders for guidance. They say that St. Louis City officials have no immediate concern related to the Dogtown St. Patrick’s Day events carrying forward.

The parade in Dogtown will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The event starts at 9:00am and is expected to last until 6:00 pm. Learn more about the event here.