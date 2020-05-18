Stifel employees can return to work, following safety plan put in place

ST. LOUIS – Stifel welcomed back a large portion of its workforce Monday. They did so with a detailed safety plan in place, which included serology antibody testing.

Stifel has been operating as an essential business but 95 percent of the employees have been working from home. The workers couldn’t return until Stifel CEO Ron Kruszewski put together a plan of safety.

“It’s a voluntary program to get back to work but what we’re doing is creating an environment that people can feel comfortable,” Kruszewski said.

Any employee who wants to take a serology blood test can do at Stifel’s expense. Kruszewski said most want the test.

Concierge Testing Solutions, a company that tests employees for businesses, conducted the Stifel testing.

“It doesn’t have to be an all or none proposition,” Kruszewski said. “Either you stay home or go to work, you can be smart about this and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

In addition to the serology blood testing, Stifel is following the CDC guidelines for safety, promoting healthy hygiene, strict cleaning practices inside the facility, strong social distancing, and proving employee’s personal protection equipment.

Kruszewski said this is all a process and a step in the right direction.

“It’s been nice to see. I got up two times today to go to the printer and both times somebody came right behind me and cleaned up the printer. I do believe in the private sector. Businesses can take a leading role in bringing the economy back. Bringing it back slowly and being safe,” said Amanda Janes.

Stifel is also using an app to track employees only while they’re in the building. If someone becomes infected with COVID-19, they can do contact tracing to find out who might else be at-risk.