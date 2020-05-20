Summer camps in St. Louis County allowed to open on June 1

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has announced that summer camps can open starting June 1st.

Many summer camps, if they’re choosing to reopen, say they’re doing so with a lot of added precautions.

The YMCA usually has about 10,000 campers over the summer, but because of social distancing, leaders say their program attendance will be cut to about 50 or 60-percent, but they’re looking for more offsite locations so they can boost those numbers. For now, they’ve made the choice to cancel preschool camps and most sports camps.

Camp hours will also be extended from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. so that campers aren’t intermixing with kids from different groups for before and aftercare. Parents also won’t be allowed to walk their kids in or out.