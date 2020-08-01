Sunday Cardinals-Brewers doubleheader postponed

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.

Jeff Passan reported that both games were officially postponed at 5:31 p.m. Saturday.

No surprise, but both ends of the scheduled Cardinals-Brewers doubleheader Sunday have officially been postponed, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2020

This development comes after an additional three members of the Cardinals traveling party and a player tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday. This put the Cardinals organization at six positive cases of coronavirus.

MLB Statement:

BREWERS-CARDINALS SUNDAY DOUBLEHEADER POSTPONED Due to additional testing and monitoring of the St. Louis Cardinals’ players and staff members, the Sunday doubleheader between the host Milwaukee Brewers and the Cardinals at Miller Park has been postponed. The Cardinals will play four games against the Tigers in Detroit from Tuesday-Thursday, including a Wednesday doubleheader. The Cardinals and Tigers will serve as the home Club for two games each at Comerica Park. The Brewers will play this week’s home-and-home series vs. the Chicago White Sox as scheduled.