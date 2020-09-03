Surge in COVID-19 cases lands Jefferson County in danger zones

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – COVID-19 cases are hitting levels never seen before in Jefferson County, resulting in the county to be placed in the highest alert status by the White House Pandemic Task Force.

The COVID-19 saga continues in Jefferson County. Only this time it isn’t about the mask mandate but rather what masks seeks to prevent – community spread.

Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar is clear: this is no laughing matter.

“It’s always fun to say what does it really say, it says we’re trending in the wrong direction,” Vollmar said. “It’s very difficult to get in front of a virus when it really starts to get going in a community.”

The director’s concerns show within the data.

For seven weeks, the county has been in what’s considered “orange” status. That means the spread of COVID-19 is substantial but is controllable.

This past week recorded some of the highest numbers on the books – 44 new positive tests move the county closer to 2,900 cases.

As concerts, rodeos, carnivals, and conventions are canceled, the director says it’s been easier to pinpoint what’s the leading cause of community spread.

“A lot of what we’re seeing is social gatherings,” she said. “We’ve had some of it tied to long term care facility, some of it due to schools going back. The reality of it is social gatherings that’s in folks’ backyards.”

This latest surge in cases comes after protestors story county offices urging officials to not enact a mask mandate.

It was approved the county and then overturned the next day.

Vollmar wants to assure residents decisions are 100 percent data based and it’s going to take everyone’s involvement to slow down the spread in the community they live and love.

“The best I can do is used an old ‘Jerry McGuire’ line. ‘Help me help you,’” Vollmar said.

The question many are wondering is when and if Jefferson County will head back to more tougher restrictions.

Vollmar couldn’t answer that and says that’s all up to the county executive.