Task Force keeping a close eye on new hospitalizations after one-day spike

ST. LOUIS- The incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Alex Garza, says the data shows a bit of a setback today. There are 51 new hospital admissions reported, up from three days of admissions under 40 cases.

Dr. Garza says it comes after seeing some encouraging data, and the curve bending downward. He hopes it is just a one-day spike, reminding people that you can’t just look at data from day-to-day.

Garza did say he thinks the mask mandate in St. Louis City and County are behind admissions and hospitalizations coming down.

He does expect there to be swings in cases in the area though due to uneven policies between area municipalities and counties.