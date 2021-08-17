Task force reports nearly 600 people hospitalized with COVID in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – The latest numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reveal nearly 600 people are hospitalized in the area with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections.

The task force hasn’t seen so many people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases since February. Sadly, there are multiple children in hospitals Tuesday morning with positive COVID cases including some who are in ICUs.

73 more COVID-positive patients were admitted to hospitals Monday. That number is down a bit from 78 on Sunday. There are 550 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-positive cases. That’s 13 more than on Sunday.

Another 46 people are hospitalized with suspected COVID cases. That’s up from 28 on Sunday.

Of the 550 confirmed COVID-positive patients who are hospitalized, the task force says 93 are fully vaccinated. That is 17% of that patient population. 141 COVID patients are in ICUs while 93 are on ventilators.

Tragically, seven more COVID deaths have also been reported. That’s a total of 23 COVID deaths from Saturday through Monday.

On the pediatric front, there are nine children 11 or younger who are hospitalized with positive COVID-19 cases. Two of those patients are in ICUs.

13 children from 12 to 17 years old are in task force hospitals. Four are in ICUs.