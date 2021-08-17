Task force reports nearly 600 people hospitalized with COVID in St. Louis area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The latest numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reveal nearly 600 people are hospitalized in the area with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections. 

The task force hasn’t seen so many people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases since February. Sadly, there are multiple children in hospitals Tuesday morning with positive COVID cases including some who are in ICUs. 

73 more COVID-positive patients were admitted to hospitals Monday. That number is down a bit from 78 on Sunday. There are 550 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-positive cases. That’s 13 more than on Sunday.

Another 46 people are hospitalized with suspected COVID cases. That’s up from 28 on Sunday. 

Of the 550 confirmed COVID-positive patients who are hospitalized, the task force says 93 are fully vaccinated. That is 17% of that patient population. 141 COVID patients are in ICUs while 93 are on ventilators. 

Tragically, seven more COVID deaths have also been reported. That’s a total of 23 COVID deaths from Saturday through Monday. 

On the pediatric front, there are nine children 11 or younger who are hospitalized with positive COVID-19 cases. Two of those patients are in ICUs. 

13 children from 12 to 17 years old are in task force hospitals. Four are in ICUs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News