Technology can check for illness by scanning your face

LAUDE, Mo. – The new normal is starting to take shape as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold.

Hackett Security in Ladue has been around for more than 40 years. For decades, their mission was to keep intruders from getting inside homes and businesses. Now they’re trying to keep an invisible enemy outside.

“We want to get back to normal and hopefully this is a one way that gives a step back to normal,” said Michael Hackett, company president and CEO.

When fellow employees or customers arrive at work how sure can you be they are not sick or infected with a deadly illness? Temp Check is being sold to make workplaces safer.

People step in front of it, the device quickly determines if they have a fever, and if they’re wearing a mask.

“It can tie into the door access system so the door remains locked,” Hackett said.

It will also alert building security with a photo of the potentially sick person.

There are lots of office buildings in Clayton where many people work.

“I would like to know if I’m around somebody that’s carrying,” said one man.

The devices arrived in St. Louis three days ago. Hackett said Temp Check is very popular in China.

“That gives everybody in your workplace, knowing that, ‘Hey, everybody’s had their temperature checked today,’” Hackett said.

Each Temp Check device costs $4,000.