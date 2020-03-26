Ted Drewes temporarily closing during pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Local custard king Ted Drewes will close up shop for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the beloved dessert shop announced they would offer curbside service only in accordance with city limits on public gatherings (“social distancing”). As we all know, the front of a Ted Drewes store is often packed with people waiting in line to place an order and retrieve their custard.

But in a statement Thursday, management said they would suspend curbside service after Friday, March 27 in order to protect the health of their employees and customers.

Ted Drewes has asked customers to support them by buying their products at grocery stores.

You can read the statement below in its entirety:

We are TEMPORARILY CLOSING! Thank you for supporting us during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning Saturday, we will no longer be providing retail service of any kind. Even while providing curbside service, the risk to our employees and customers is too high to warrant staying open during this crisis. If you are still craving our product it will remain available for retail at most local grocery stores and many local pizza places and restaurants. We will try to continue producing our product to match demand, but are not requiring any of our employees to come to work. We hope you will continue to look for our yellow cups when you’re at the supermarket. This has been a difficult time for small businesses and restaurants, but it is a necessary action for us to make. We look forward to seeing you when this is all over. Thank you, be safe! Ted Drewes company statement