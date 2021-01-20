The COVID-19 Vaccine Plan: St. Louis area leaders on the race to vaccinate

ST. LOUIS – After months of waiting for the vaccine, the race is on to vaccinate as many people across the nation as possible. The massive undertaking is being complicated by the struggle to meet supply with demand. FOX 2 spoke to several area leaders to help the community navigate the confusing process.

Dr. Randall Williams, the director of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, says the state has been receiving 80,000 vaccines a week. He said Missouri has 2 percent of the nation’s population so the state receives 2 percent of all the available vaccine.

He said by January 25, all the nursing home residents in the state will be vaccinated and that allotment will be shifted to vaccinating the rest of Phase 1A and Phase 1B.

Dr. Williams says the addition of Phase 1B-Tier 2, which includes those age 65 and over, added 2 million people that needed to be vaccinated.

There is also a lot of confusion about how to sign up for a vaccine. Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, talked about the challenge it will create if people register for multiple places.

He explained if you register and get put on two schedules, you are taking a time slot away from someone else. However, he did encourage people to take whatever opportunity came up to get the vaccine.