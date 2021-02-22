‘The spread is slowing here in Missouri’- Parson on new CDC data

ST. LOUIS– Missouri has one of the lowest number of COVID-19 average daily case rates in the U.S. over the last 7 days.

New data from the CDC shows Missouri had 8.7 daily cases on average per 100,000 people in the last week. The state’s COVID dashboard reports 2,843 new confirmed COVID cases in the last 7 days.

Only Hawaii had a lower average daily case rate during that same time period. You can see all the data from the U.S. here on the CDC’s page.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted about the new information calling it “GREAT NEWS”.

He also tweeted “the spread is slowing here in Missouri thanks to our citizens continuing to practice preventative measures. This, combined with the vaccine, is how we will win the COVID-19 battle.”

GREAT NEWS: According to @CDCgov, Missouri is 2nd in the U.S. for COVID-19 Average Daily Case Rate in the last seven days.



See the data: https://t.co/yOsNxzUZJY pic.twitter.com/kcK0FldMuf — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 22, 2021