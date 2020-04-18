Third St. Louis County Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A civilian employee of the St. Louis County Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19. It’s the third department employee to contract the coronavirus.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a department spokesman, the employee does not come into contact with the public as part of their day-to-day duties.

It’s unclear how or where this person caught the virus.

Any potentially affected areas at the department have been cleaned and sanitized.

This announcement comes days after a county police officer who tested positive returned to the force.

The other employee who tested positive also worked in the department’s professional staff.