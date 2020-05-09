Total Access Urgent Care announces antibody test availability

ST. LOUIS – As the St. Louis region prepares to slowly reopen in phases, Total Access Urgent Care has secured COVID-19 and antibody testing for all patients.

Testing availability is important as stay at home orders are lifted.

Testing for COVID-19 has been very limited. Total Access is one of the very first to have the antibody tests, so now all 18 of the locations opened right now will be taking walk-ins.

The St. Louis region was hardest hit with the highest concentration of the state’s COVID-19 cases. Total Access Urgent Care locations will now be able to make people aware of their status as the region prepares to open May 18.

“As we reopen in May here and we start taking additional steps to reopen our economy, there will inevitably be more viral transmission,” said Dr. Troy Dinkel, chief operating officer of Total Access Urgent Care. “We need to make sure we know where those are so we can control the outbreaks and protect the most vulnerable.”

COVID-19 tests had been limited to those showing certain symptoms. Others were left unsure if they’ve had the virus and built immunity.

“The antibody test tells us that now we’ve had a reaction and our immune system is ready to thwart a future of viral infection with the same virus,” Dr. Dinkel said.

Dr. Dinkel says while the nasal swabs test for active infections, the antibody tests are one of 12 approved by the FDA. They are simple blood tests checking for the presence of a protein.

Dr. Dinkel says the antibody tests can help people as they return to work or decide on if visiting vulnerable family members is okay.

“Anybody who believes that they’ve been exposed in the last several months, or may have been sick or suspicious, or think they had it or someone that was close to had it should be tested,” Dr. Dinkel said.

The facility Tested select people and employees before launching.

They will accept walk-ins seven days a week. Vital signs and examinations will also be provided. Dr. Dinkel says they are accepting payments from all major insurance providers.