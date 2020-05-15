Total Access Urgent Care offering COVID-19, antibody testing at 25 locations

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 testing in St. Louis City and St. Louis County is taking a big jump and the number of those testing positive is falling.

Total Access Urgent Care with 25 locations in five area counties (seven have been temporarily closed during the pandemic to conserve supplies and staffing) is offering testing without symptoms: both swab testing for the virus and now blood tests for antibodies.

Staff has performed about 1,000 antibody tests in the first few days of them being offered at the clinics. Unlike swab tests for the virus itself, testing positive for the antibodies is considered a good thing if you are not sick.

“If you’ve successfully cleared this virus, there is a good chance that this will provide you with some, if not complete protection, we don’t know that yet, from reinfection and maybe even more importantly as a society, you can no longer be a vector for the virus to burn through and hurt other people,” said Dr. Troy Dinkle, Total Access Urgent Care.

The St. Louis area clinics have also now performed about 3,200 swab tests for the virus for the entire pandemic. The number of those positive for the virus from swab testing at the has dropped from 20 percent to 18 percent.

Doctors seem especially excited about now having antibody tests available.

According to Dr. Dinkle, 4.3 percent of those tested for antibodies at the clinics have been positive so far.

The average of those testing positive for the virus nationwide has been hovering around 0.4 percent to 0.3 percent, according to multiple tracking sources.

Those two evolving numbers will help show how to most safely map our future, Dinkle said.

“So, the lower limit is the 0.3 percent … the upper limit is the 4.3 percent. The true prevalence is probably somewhere in between. My hope is that it’s closer to the 4.3 percent because we all would like to be done with COVID-19 someday. That’s going to involve herd immunity either from natural infection or vaccination,” he said.

The clinics’ results will likely add to dropping COVID-19 swab testing results reported by St. Louis city and county this week.

The number of people testing positive had dropped to 16 percent, according to St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

The St. Louis City Health Department reports a drop from a high of 35 percent testing positive to 10 to 12 percent now.

Insurance covers all or nearly all of the costs of testing at the clinics, with results taking two or three days, a spokeswoman said.