Total Access Urgent Cares challenged with increased demand for COVID-19 testing

BALLWIN, Mo. – As coronavirus cases continue to break records in Missouri, some COVID testing locations are beginning to see a surge in those who want a test.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 212,441 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 3,244 positive cases—and 3,153 total deaths as of Monday, Nov. 9.

Dr. Troy Dinkel, President and Chief Medical Officer of Total Access Urgent Care explains that there is an average of over 2,300 tests done per day at their 26 sites, leaving some people unable to get tested the day of.

“This is more than we have seen at any point and it’s been that way for the last two weeks.

As thousands get tested, some locations have changed the way they operate.

Total Access Urgent Care located at 13861 Manchester Rd is a walk-in clinic typically, but staff members have started taking appointments because of the influx of COVID-19 testing at that location.

“We certainly allow a certain number of people every day, and throughout the day as soon as we are caught up,” Dr. Dinkel said. “We are watching our threshold as closely as possible.”

If you are experiencing any symptoms, they will not turn you away. Dr. Dinkel said there is a limited number of rapid testing and most people are getting the tests that produce results within 2–4 days.

“The patients that have symptoms, chest pains, shortness of breaths, fever any worsening symptoms; those patients are all being seen,” said Dr. Dinkel.

All Total Access Urgent Care locations are also hiring to keep up with the demand.