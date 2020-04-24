Tracking COVID-19 trends across the bi-state, key numbers released heading into critical weekend

ST. LOUIS – With the COVID-19 peak projected to happen this weekend in the St. Louis region, we are looking at how coronavirus cases are trending.

We looked at the case increases from Monday through Thursday of this week for eight different areas. The figures give you an idea of how many additional cases are being reported heading into the critical peak weekend.

Let’s start with the big picture of the entire state of Missouri. You can see there have been triple-digit cases increases every day, Wednesday was the high point with 196 additional cases reported.

When looking at the entire state of Illinois- the numbers are much higher than Missouri in large part because of Chicago area cases. Statewide, you can see the additional cases also hit a highpoint on Wednesday with more than 2,000 more cases reported- that was the largest single-day increase for Illinois since the outbreak started.

More locally, St. Louis county cases hit a high point on Wednesday with 87 additional cases confirmed on that day. We will see how future cases unfold this weekend and beyond the peak.