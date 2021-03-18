Travel passport plan unveiled for summer travel in Europe

BRUSSELS– The European Union (EU) unveiled a vaccination passport program officials hope will lead to Europe’s safe re-opening . There is hope it will be in place by mid-June.
The plan calls for the use of a ‘Digital Green Certificate.’ It will be proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID.
It will be available for free in digital or paper form. It will have a QR code to ensure security and authenticity.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control is setting out a framework for member states. It will include tiers reflecting the epidemiological situation in each member state.
Currently, the plan doesn’t include American citizen’s but the Washington Post reports say it may in the future.