Travelers cut their vacations short with coronavirus outbreak

ST. LOUIS - Airlines will seek more than $50 billion in federal aid as the coronavirus outbreak takes a growing toll on air travel.
Late Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump vowed to backstop airlines that have been hurt by the rapid plunge in air travel.
Travelers are increasingly on edge as the coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, prompting travel restrictions, cancellations, and suspensions. Leaving some travelers wondering will they be stuck and families canceling major plans.
Dr. Camaryn Chrisman-Robbins and her family were all set for a vacation during spring break in Snow Mass in Aspen, Colorado for one week to enjoy a little skiing and family fun but had to cut the vacation short due to the outbreak.
“We got the notice from the health department that it was a community spread in the area and we needed to make plans to quarantine in place or head home and socially isolate when we were back in St. Louis,” she said.
The coronavirus outbreak continues to gain a stronger foothold, Americans could be faced with tighter travel restrictions within the country's borders. At a Monday news conference, President Trump said he plans to back the airline industry 100% as it's been slammed by the pandemic.
The president also announced guidelines for Americans to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people and to limit discretionary travel. Many travelers returning to the US from overseas over the weekend were met with long lines and confusion at airports where enhanced screening has been implemented.
The Price family was so excited about heading to Disneyland for a little family fun, but those plans have been cut short.
“The trip was canceled 30 minutes after we purchased everything. We are really upset, I was going to cry, it was our first time going,” said Sierra Price.
Authorities say if you must travel you can now take four times more hand sanitizer through airport security. The TSA is allowing passengers to bring 12 ounces of sanitizer in their carry-on bags.