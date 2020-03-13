Two people in St. Charles County under self-quarantine; waiting for coronavirus test results

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Two people are being tested for coronavirus according to the St. Charles County Public Health Department. The tests that have been sent to the state of Missouri and both of the individuals are in self-quarantine.

Both of the possible cases are travel related. The St. Charles County Public Health Department says that a 41-year-old woman was traveling out of state and came in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The 34-year-old man under self-quarantine recently traveled to France.

The St. Charles County Public Health Department will send an update to FOX 2 when the results come in.