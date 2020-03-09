Two staffers at Hazelwood School District self-quarantine over coronavirus concerns

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two employees with the Hazelwood School District are self-quarantining after coming into “distant contact” with people who are being tested for coronavirus.

In a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart said the employees were not showing any symptoms and the district’s own health team has been in contact with the St. Louis County Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The superintendent said one district staff member works at Russell Elementary School and an educational consultant works at Walker Elementary School. The district said they posed either low or no risk to students and other staff.