U-Haul offering free storage for students who need to move due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Coronavirus (COVID-19) is leaving cancelations, postponements, and uncertainty in its wake.

Colleges and universities across the country have not been immune to these logistical nightmares. Many schools are offering an online-only curriculum and some are going as far as closing campuses down entirely. This leaves college students scrambling to find a place to stay or store their dorm furniture until things return to normal.

To that end, moving and storage giant U-Haul is offering up to 30 days free storage for college students who need to relocate due to coronavirus. U-Haul will also be offering special rates for renting moving trucks and trailers.