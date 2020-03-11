University of Missouri-Columbia suspending in-person classes due to coronavirus

ST. LOUIS, Mo – The University of Missouri – Columbia is the latest school to change its class schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak. In-person classes will be suspended starting today. During that time, faculty are instructed to put in place their plans to deliver instruction remotely. Existing online classes will continue as originally scheduled.

During March 16 – 20, classes will be held remotely with in-person. Following spring break, in-person classes will resume on March 30.

This comes after the school was made aware that a small group of MU faculty and students attended a conference in New Orleans over the weekend. One of the attendees, who was not part of the MU group, tested “presumptive positive” for the coronavirus.

Besides MU, St. Louis University, Webster University and Maryville University have made similar moves. Washington University has suspended in-person classes until April 30.