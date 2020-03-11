University of Missouri Health offering $10 COVID-19 screenings through an app

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Health Care is offering $10 virtual screening for people who think they may have COVID-19. The visits conducted over video conference allow patients to meet with providers from the comfort of their homes.

Symptoms of coronavirus may include fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Patients at high risk may have recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 is active.

“Providers will ask about travel history and exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. If further evaluation is recommended, patients will be directed to their local emergency room for testing and follow-up care,” writes Matthew Robinson, MD.

Connect with a MU Health Care provider by downloading their app from the Google Play or Apple App stores. You can also access the service by visiting muhealth.org/videovisits.