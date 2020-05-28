Urban League has goal to donate more than $2 million in basic goods by August

ST. LOUIS – The COVID-19 pandemic has put thousands of St. Louis area families in major need of basic goods. Thankfully, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and generous donors are making it possible to help.

In the past nine weeks, the Urban League has given away more than a million dollars in food, toiletries, masks, gloves, sanitizer, and other items to entire metropolitan area.

“We received an enormous amount of requests from individuals that were asking for all of the survival needs,” said Michael McMillan, Urban League president and CEO. “In addition to rent, mortgage assistance, utility assistance, diapers, formula, basic things people need to survive.”

The Urban League will continue its giveaways up until the start of school in August, giving away more than $2 million in goods.

“We have been raising money to continue this. St. Louis is one of the most generous regions in the country,” McMillan said. “Individuals are giving $10 up to $5,000 to help us. Companies have come on board.”

McMillan says 75 percent of the people going to their weekend drive-thrus have never had to come to food give away before. He says they are newly unemployed.

The Urban League will be hosting another food giveaway and donation drive this Saturday at Old Jamestown Mall. For more information on the giveaway, visit ulstl.com or call 314-615-3600.