Urban League St. Louis hosts food distribution drive-thru in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. - Even in times of social distancing, the Urban League of St. Louis is still bringing the community together in times of need.

From trunk to table, approximately 1,000 care packages are sent out to those in need by the Urban League.

"It doesn’t matter where, we gotta put the cape on and try to get out and help the community the best way we can," said one volunteer.

Workers put packages together with essential items in a matter of hours—from dry goods, to produce, to essential products like toilet paper.

After the packages were packed, lines were packed early Thursday morning, some waiting over three hours. As people waited, volunteers at the front of the line working tirelessly, just doing their job.

“I’m helping feed the community. I am helping make sure people are ok,” another volunteer said. “You got to. You gotta keep it going, we ain’t done yet. It’s going to get ugly and people need to be prepared.”

Some of those waiting in line are doing their job as well. One woman is picking up items to care for an elderly woman with diabetes.

James Clark, a community leader, is impressed with the city even in times of despair.

"I am proud of St. Louis. We are putting our racial differences aside, we are putting our social, economic differences aside,” he said.

Jamie Dennis, director of Save Our Sons, says more food distributions like this are in the works. He hopes to give more during these ongoing difficult times.

No dates have been set yet, but Dennis hopes for an event in St. Louis with another in Illinois in the coming weeks.