Urban League targeting hard-to-reach communities battling COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis continues to fight COVID-19 cases in African American communities by planning to pass out PPE and educate residents every day on the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.

“We are reaching them from their neighborhood, front porch, and living rooms,” said James Clark, Vice President of Public Safety for the Urban League.

Clark said daily, residents can find Urban League team members on the streets, in barber shops, and even in night clubs getting PPE to residents.

Monday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Clark said they will travel down the corridor including Natural Bridge, Kingshighway, Grand, and Jennings Station Road wearing black hoodies that read “Serving Our Streets.”

During a large-scale distribution of PPE set up last Saturday, the Urban League said they gave out at least 50-thousand masks to residents.

The Urban League is planning another major event, but in the meantime, Clark said they want to make masks available to those who are less mobile and have financial restrictions.

“We are looking strategically at where we should be,” Clark said. “This area is a major thoroughfare for the African American residents who are at high risk for transmission.”

“The Urban League has been a great partner all around during the pandemic,” said Jacob Long, spokesperson for the City of St. Louis mayor’s office.

The Urban League recently focused on residents in zip codes 63112 and 63115 of St. Louis city which both, at last check, had roughly 18% of their residents to test positive for COVID-19.

According to a demographic breakdown of cases and deaths from COVID-19 on the city’s website, the death rate of Caucasian residents paled in comparison to that in the African American population.

During Mayor Lyda Krewson’s latest press conference, she addressed the average number of new cases in the city rising from 38 last month to 107 this month.

Over in St. Louis County, officials have delegated CARES Act funds to the Urban League to support their efforts.

“We have been letting them use their expertise and community relations to reach those who they work closely with,” said Doug Moore, Chief Communications Officer for Sam Page.

