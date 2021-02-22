Vaccination clinics bounce back from delays after extreme winter weather

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Millions of COVID-19 vaccines weren’t delivered on time because of the winter storm. The federal government plans to correct that by the end of this week.

Mike Lauer, executive director of emergency preparedness for BJC HealthCare, says the extreme cold and snow last week caused about two days of delays in the vaccination process but they’re back on track this week.

BJC canceled all its vaccination clinics last Monday because of the extreme winter weather. It’s reserved this week to makeup those missed appointments.

“I think we’re back on track. We’ve given people the opportunity to go back in and access their…account, which is how they were scheduling their first appointment,” Lauer said. “People can go back in, pull up their medical record, and then rebook their appointment.”

Lauer says BJC is administering about 5,500 to 6,000 doses every week. Each dose brings more hope to the St. Louis area.

“People are starting to feel like we’re starting to move towards a better place,” Lauer said. “In the health care community within the hospitals, we are definitely sensing amongst our staff that they feel like we’re at the beginning of the process of turning the corner.”

According to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, last week’s winter storm delayed the delivery of 3,000 vaccine doses last week. However, the department adds that the state will deliver two weeks’ worth of vaccine this week. With 6,000 doses on hand, St. Louis County hopes to work quickly through those in eligible tiers who have pre-registered.

Meanwhile, St. Clair County in Illinois expects to administer nearly 7,000 doses this week. A spokesperson for Mercy Health says its distribution is business as usual this week. The SSM Health system says they have rescheduled canceled appointments and everything is going smoothly as of Monday.

Madison County has announced a mass vaccination clinic for Tuesday at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

Illinois health officials say a vaccination clinic will be available Tuesday through Thursday at the Carbondale Civic Center.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

More local COVID-19 maps and stats

Popular

Latest News

More News