Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School to remain closed after possible COVID-19 exposure

FRONTENAC, Mo - Classes will be canceled for the remainder of this week at Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School. A student and her father attended a school dance this weekend at the Ritz Carlton. They have a family member who has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.
The schools are canceling classes this week to do a hospital-grade cleaning of the facilities. This involves using special cleaning products and disinfecting every surface.
Students were scheduled to go on spring break next week. They will be returning to school on March 23, 2020.
The St. Louis County Health Department has not expressly recommended closing schools. But, Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School says they have received this guidance:
- For anyone in our community who may have come into contact with members of the family who are not symptomatic, St. Louis County indicates that no special precautions need to be taken at this time.
- Anyone who has questions or concerns, or is uncertain about exposure, should call the St. Louis County hotline at 314.615.2660.
- Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should call the hotline immediately and await instructions at home.
- All members of our community should take Normal precautions to avoid the spread of illness.
- We will continue to work with St. Louis County and follow the recommendations of local and national health authorities.
The Ritz issued the following statement:
“We are aware of news reports and have contacted health authorities to obtain their guidance. Meanwhile, we are taking additional steps to perform enhanced cleaning of hotel areas where the event was hosted. The well-being of our guests and associates is of paramount importance.
For more information, please refer to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or local health authorities.”