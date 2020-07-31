COVID-19 blamed for 21 deaths at Joplin nursing home; cases up statewide

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri nursing home says 21 out of 73 residents who contracted the coronavirus have died.

The Joplin Globe on Friday reported deaths from the outbreak at Spring River Christian Village in Joplin. The newspaper reports that 42 residents have recovered.

The chief operating officer for the company that runs the home told the newspaper that 45 of the 54 staffers who tested positive for the virus have since recovered.

Cases across the state are increasing. Data show at least 50,323 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started.