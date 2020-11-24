Washington, Mo. passes mask mandate, still uncertain in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Officials in Jefferson County and in Washington, Missouri held meetings Monday night to discuss adding a mask mandate to their COVID mitigation plan.

There has been a lot of push back on masks in Jefferson County throughout the pandemic, and it’s still uncertain if a mask mandate will be implemented.

County health officials had a meeting to talk about what they could do to slow the spread of COVID Monday night. During the meeting, people were protesting against the possibility of a mask mandate.

Jefferson County’s numbers are high, with some of the highest transmission rates in the state.

Governor Mike Parson’s new assessment system has put the county in the “extreme” category which is the worst of three levels. The county’s health director attributes this to their lack of mandates.

Meanwhile, in the City of Washington in Franklin County, a mask mandate is in the future. The city council voted five to two at the meeting held Monday night. Citizens were not allowed to speak at the meeting, but everyone had a chance in the last five days to have their say by emailing city officials.

The ordinance passed says if two of three metrics are met people will not have to wear masks. Those metrics include the 14-day running average of new daily cases in Franklin County has to be less than 25, the 14-day average hospital admissions has to be flat or declining compares to the previous two weeks and the number of deaths for 14 days has to be flat or decreasing compares to the previous two weeks.

The mayor was originally against the mask mandate, but she says she changed her mind after seeing their COVID numbers continue to explode, but some citizens say they are not having it.