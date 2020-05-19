Watch: Gov. Parson daily COVID-19 briefing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will hold a 3 p.m. news briefing at the Capitol with an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

You can watch the briefing live in the video player above or on demand at a later time.

At present, Missouri has recorded 11,080 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 616 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 5.55 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Since March 7, over 154,000 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19, Parson said. Approximately 90 percent have tested negative.

The governor said the immediate goal is to issue more than 7,500 tests per day as of next week. Parson expects the number of positive results to go up as testing increases.

As of May 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 1,480,349 cases of COVID-19 and 89,407 deaths across all 50 states, for a national mortality rate of 6.04 percent.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Zellers, director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, took to the podium to update drivers who were allowed postponement of license or plate renewal with a new deadline. The state gave drivers a 60-day exemption for renewals in March and April.

Drivers who had a March renewal date now have until May 31 to take care of their business; drivers with an April date have until June 30. The drivers must handle these renewals in person to avoid being hit with a penalty.

Gov. Parson concluded Tuesday’s briefing by reminding the public exercise common sense with Memorial Day Weekend on the horizon and avoid large gatherings and maintain social distancing.