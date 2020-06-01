Watch: Gov. Parson holds COVID-19 briefing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will hold a daily briefing from the Capitol at 2 p.m. to discuss the latest information on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

At present, Missouri has recorded 13,327 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 775 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 5.82 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

More than 199,000 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19. Approximately 93 percent have tested negative.

As of June 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 1,787,680 cases of COVID-19 and 104,396 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national mortality rate of 5.84 percent.