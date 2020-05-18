Watch: Gov. Parson holds daily COVID-19 briefing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing at 3 p.m. to update the public on the latest statewide numbers and information on COVID-19.

You can watch the briefing live in the video player above or view it later on demand.

At present, Missouri has recorded 10,945 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 605 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 5.5 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

As of May 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 1,480,349 cases of COVID-19 and 89,407 deaths across all 50 states, for a national mortality rate of 6.04 percent.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state health department, said the state has conducted approximately 150,000 tests. He said the state is averaging between 8,000 and 9,000 tests per day. The state should reach 10,000 tests per day by next week, Williams said.

Missouri’s stay-at-home order ended May 4.