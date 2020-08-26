Number of St. Louis region COVID-19 hospitalizations hits record high

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, says in a statement that new hospitalizations have jumped from 43 to 71.

That is the highest number we have seen reported. Those 71 new admissions double the 35 recorded just seven days ago.

The 309 COVID positive hospitalizations is the first time we’ve gone above 300 since May 22, 2020.

Dr. Garza says that today’s numbers are alarming. Any time the number of new hospitalizations is over 40 for the region is troubling.

The cause of the spike in new hospitalizations is under investigation. The Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is working on a deep dive into these numbers. They are not from any specific healthcare system. They are looking to see if they came from a specific area, or have a common link. They hope to have more answers on Friday.

Dr. Garza says stay away from big groups, try to social distance, and wear masks. He says while one day doesn’t show a trend, it is difficult to ignore. And that we do appear to breaking the curve in a positive way overall.

The 423 patients hospitalized for COVID positive or possible cases is the first time the region has surpassed 400 beds in 12 days. The amount of patients in ICU has jumped by 24 patients in five days. The 45 patients on ventilators is the highest number in 11 days.

Monday’s press conference was encouraging. They were talking about plateauing the curve just a few days ago. These spikes in numbers are going to impact the kind of care that area hospitals are able to provide.

