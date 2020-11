ST. LOUIS - There are a total of 999 coronavirus patients in St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force hospitals when you combine confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients.

Another troubling figure, 96 percent of ICU beds are being used in the four hospital systems that make up the task force. For a record tenth day in a row, more than 100 people were admitted to hospitals Thursday. It was a total of 130 people, the same as Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions hit another all time high Thursday with 126.